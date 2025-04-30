Katie Thurston hopes her breast cancer is a 'blessing in disguise'

Katie Thurston feeling greater purpose behind her breast cancer

Reality star Katie Thurston is finding greater meaning behind her health struggle.

The Bachelorette star, 34, opened up about the emotions she's been dealing with following her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis that she announced in February.

“When you have cancer, I think it’s safe to say you’d try just about anything. Today I am almost 24 hours in at my attempt to do a 72-hour water fast,” the reality star began on her Boobie Broadcast channel this Monday.

Before diving straight into how she's coping with the cancer battle, Thurston also updated her fans on her schedule lately.

“My next scans are officially scheduled for July. I also have a consultation with a radiologist. Idk anything about radiation yet,” she wrote.

She then reflected on the emotional aspects of her battle, saying, “Another layer of this deep dive on cancer. I’ve slowly become a pro at a topic I never wanted to know about. Jargon I never used before. I’ve started reevaluating my dreams and goals lately. With limited energy, you start to wonder what things are worth the effort vs. not.”

“Someone told me ‘it’s [okay] to grieve the version of you that was lost due to cancer’ and that hit me. Who I was will never feel the same. But who I am becoming may be even better than I expected,” she continued.

"It might sound crazy but yesterday I wondered if cancer was a gift. A blessing in disguise. I think it will be. What that means though, I’m still discovering,” she noted.