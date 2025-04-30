Hailey Bieber accused of ‘copying' Selena Gomez word-for-word

Hailey Bieber under fire for copying Selena Gomez's speech

Hailey Bieber is under fire for “copying” Selena Gomez!

The Internet has branded the supermodel “creepy stalker” after using words very similar to the singer to describe the mission of her beauty brand, Rhode.

A new clip on TikTok comparing Hailey’s acceptance speech at the Daily Front Row Awards to what Selena said in a 2021 interview with Special Madame Figaro Arabia has gone viral.

Accepting the 'Beauty Innovator Of The Year' award last week, Justin Bieber's wife said, "When I started Rhode, I didn't want to start a brand for the sake of starting a brand. I really wanted to create an entire world."

In her four-year-old interview, Selena said, "I didn't want to launch a makeup line for the sake of launching a brand. What interests me is cultivating beauty from the inside."

Many fans on the video-sharing app are criticizing Hailey for her speech.

“Does Hailey have a personality of her own?” wrote one person.

Another fan labelled Hailey a "creepy stalker copycat."