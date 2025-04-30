 
Geo News

Brittany Cartwright shares shocking details of intimate life with ex Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor in August 2024

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 30, 2025

Brittany Cartwright reveals Jax Taylor had ‘no stamina’ in the bedroom
Brittany Cartwright reveals Jax Taylor had ‘no stamina’ in the bedroom

Brittany Cartwright has shared details of her intimate life with her ex-husband, Jax Taylor.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 36-year-old TV personality revealed that Jax has no stamina in the bedroom.

When asked to rate her ex-husband's bedroom performance on a "scale from 1 to 10," she responded, "Oh, Lord."

“There was times when he was about a 7 or an 8 but majority of the time, no stamina, no nothing,” The Vanderpump Rules alum added.

“I’d say, a 2 or 3,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Brittany parted ways with Jax in February 2024 and filed for divorce in August of the same year, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The exes share a son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, together.

Jason Sudeikis reveals his terms for a return to 'Ted Lasso'
Jason Sudeikis reveals his terms for a return to 'Ted Lasso'
Hailey Bieber accused of ‘copying' Selena Gomez word-for-word
Hailey Bieber accused of ‘copying' Selena Gomez word-for-word
Katy Perry responds to online heat over Blue Origin space flight
Katy Perry responds to online heat over Blue Origin space flight
Christina Haack sets record straight on cheating speculation
Christina Haack sets record straight on cheating speculation
Chris Hemsworth applauds son Tristan on his big win
Chris Hemsworth applauds son Tristan on his big win
Joe Jonas reacts as fans misstate his height
Joe Jonas reacts as fans misstate his height
Meghan Markle's story is going to end ‘badly': Expert video
Meghan Markle's story is going to end ‘badly': Expert
Kristin Cavallari's 9 years old daughter already eyes mom's jewelry empire
Kristin Cavallari's 9 years old daughter already eyes mom's jewelry empire