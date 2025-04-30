Brittany Cartwright shares shocking details of intimate life with ex Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright reveals Jax Taylor had ‘no stamina’ in the bedroom

Brittany Cartwright has shared details of her intimate life with her ex-husband, Jax Taylor.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 36-year-old TV personality revealed that Jax has no stamina in the bedroom.

When asked to rate her ex-husband's bedroom performance on a "scale from 1 to 10," she responded, "Oh, Lord."

“There was times when he was about a 7 or an 8 but majority of the time, no stamina, no nothing,” The Vanderpump Rules alum added.

“I’d say, a 2 or 3,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Brittany parted ways with Jax in February 2024 and filed for divorce in August of the same year, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The exes share a son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, together.