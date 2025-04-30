 
Geo News

King Charles' monarchy announces royal visit to the US

King Charles’ monarchy is prepping for a two-day visit to the US, for April 30th and May 1st

By
Web Desk
|

April 30, 2025

King Charles’ Firm reveals a two-day royal visit
King Charles’ Firm reveals a two-day royal visit

There is a member of the Royal Family King Charles is sending to the US for a two-day visit.

The 61-year-old in question is Prince Edward who will be in the United States between April 30th and May 1st.

The Duke of Edinburgh will see to several public as well as private events during his stay in the country, and will be hosted by the Independence National Historical Trust, which will be dedicated to Philadelphia’s Bicentennial Bell in Old City.

For those unversed with the 12,000 Ib Bicentennial Bell, it was a gift to the United States on the 200th anniversary of their independence, shared on July,6th, 1976, by Britain.

He will also be visiting Carpenters’ Hall during his visit and it is also the site of the First Continental Congress that happened back in 1774.

It is pertinent to mention that the last time Prince Edward was back in 2012, and 2018.

The late monarch Queen Elizabeth last visited back in 2007, whereas Prince William and Kate’s visit was back in 2011. 

Brittany Cartwright shares shocking details of intimate life with ex Jax Taylor
Brittany Cartwright shares shocking details of intimate life with ex Jax Taylor
Ice Spice goes Instagram official with Sauce Gardner?
Ice Spice goes Instagram official with Sauce Gardner?
Jessica Alba drops hint she's ready to date again amid shock divorce
Jessica Alba drops hint she's ready to date again amid shock divorce
Prince Harry warned what a ‘unique position' he's in should he divorce Meghan
Prince Harry warned what a ‘unique position' he's in should he divorce Meghan
Jason Sudeikis reveals his terms for a return to 'Ted Lasso'
Jason Sudeikis reveals his terms for a return to 'Ted Lasso'
Hailey Bieber accused of ‘copying' Selena Gomez word-for-word
Hailey Bieber accused of ‘copying' Selena Gomez word-for-word
Katy Perry responds to online heat over Blue Origin space flight
Katy Perry responds to online heat over Blue Origin space flight
Christina Haack sets record straight on cheating speculation
Christina Haack sets record straight on cheating speculation