King Charles’ Firm reveals a two-day royal visit

There is a member of the Royal Family King Charles is sending to the US for a two-day visit.

The 61-year-old in question is Prince Edward who will be in the United States between April 30th and May 1st.

The Duke of Edinburgh will see to several public as well as private events during his stay in the country, and will be hosted by the Independence National Historical Trust, which will be dedicated to Philadelphia’s Bicentennial Bell in Old City.

For those unversed with the 12,000 Ib Bicentennial Bell, it was a gift to the United States on the 200th anniversary of their independence, shared on July,6th, 1976, by Britain.

He will also be visiting Carpenters’ Hall during his visit and it is also the site of the First Continental Congress that happened back in 1774.

It is pertinent to mention that the last time Prince Edward was back in 2012, and 2018.

The late monarch Queen Elizabeth last visited back in 2007, whereas Prince William and Kate’s visit was back in 2011.