Liz Hurley, Billy Ray trying to steal Miley Cyrus's thunder?

Here is the real reason Miley Cyrus has not been talking with her dad amid his relationship with Liz Hurley

April 30, 2025

The relationship between Liz Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus seems to be rubbing one of his daughter the wrong way, so much so that she feels her dad is trying to “steal her thunder”, according to insiders.

The source dropped this news during their interview with Heat World.

According to their findings, “Miley thinks her dad is just looking for attention and the fling with Liz will end in disaster.”

And “Miley’s not speaking to her dad at the moment – she just wishes he’d act his age.” Because right now “it’s like he’s having some kind of delayed mid-life crisis.”

To make matters worse “all his family are really concerned. They love him, but they worry that he can be a bit reckless with his relationships.”

Another big thing at play is the fact that Miley just announced her promo trial for the album Summer Beautiful and she reportedly feels her dad is “stealing her thunder” by his relationship announcement.

The insider also concluded by saying, “Miley’s doesn’t wish Billy and Liz any ill will, but it all seems a bit chaotic to her – and she really doesn’t want it to detract from her music.”

