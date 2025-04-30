Selena Gomez gets honest about Benny Blanco 'first kiss': ‘I was disgusting & repulsive'

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez just sat down to discuss just how ‘alone’ she felt for the five years she was single, following her breakup from Justin Bieber.

For reference the duo called it quits for good in 2018, after being together on and off since their teenage years.

The conversation happened while Selena sat across from her fiancé Benny Blanco, for the Jessie and Lennie Ware's Table Manners podcast.

The conversation began with Benny’s storytelling and sees him admitting how “towards the end of the date, we were just sitting in the living room on the couch, and we were playing, ‘We're not really Strangers’. And there was a thing where it said, take a selfie with the person next to you, and she got right on my chest and took a selfie.”

“And then right after, I just looked at her, and I said, I gotta kiss this girl. And I kissed her right away. And her heart started beating so quickly, and she started getting a rash on her face, and she was so nervous,” he added.

At this point the host Lennie chimed in with a little quip like, “she wasn't allergic to you?”

Because of that Benny ended up saying, “She was, yeah. I was so disgusting and repulsive.”

However, that was the point where Selena chimed in too and added, “I hadn't liked anyone in a very long time. So some kisses are for fun, and then when you feel something behind a kiss, it's completely different.”

“And I'd been alone for about five years, with the exception of a few shitty dates here and there, but never felt that way. And I was a little embarrassed,” she ended it all by saying.