Virginia Giuffre's ex revealing everything she's told him about Epstein, Andrew

Virginia Giuffre’s ex-boyfriend exposes it all: Everything she told him

The ex-boyfriend of the late Virginia Giuffre has just laid bare everything he was told pertaining to Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

For those unversed, the duo dated in the early 2000’s and the ex, Tony Figueroa, claims he knows a lot of the details.

He shared everything in an interview with RadarOnline, and it began with him outing her “fearful” time with Epstein, Maxwell as well as Prince Andrew.

These moments inclided “experimental” intimate encounters, which happened on “multiple occasions.”

For those unversed with Ms Giuffre’s story, she accused big names of trafficking and ended up dying as a result of suicide at the age of 41.

Other admissions he made during this deposition included her having “worked” for Epstein, “like, she did not want to go back there. And we were trying to just work without needing his money, you know,” he explained.

He also clarified that her time as a “masseuse” was not the extent of those encounters because the three would “obviously be doing stuff.”

“Like I said, that they would all go out to clubs to pick up girls and try and find them to bring back for Jeffrey. And then she told me about how, like I said, her and Ms. Maxwell and Jeffrey were all intimate together on multiple occasions,” he explained.

“I remember her talking about, like,” he admitted. “But, I mean, like I said, all the details are not really that clear. But I remember her talking about, like, how they would always be using and stuff like that.”

He also touched on her claims about feeling ‘forced’ into those encounters and he admitted, “Just the way she was talking to me. Like, she just sounded scared.”

This was when he was asked, “Do you remember that? And that you expressed that you were worried for her safety if she were to decline that?”