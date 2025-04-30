 
Geo News

Inside Prince Harry's newfound family after stepping away from Royal life

Prince Harry has reportedly found new family away from the palace

By
Web Desk
|

April 30, 2025

Prince Harry builds a new support system after leaving King Charles behind
 Prince Harry builds a new support system after leaving King Charles behind

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found new families after leaving the Royal family behind in 2020.

The Duchess of Sussex shared that her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are very close to her friends, like former tennis star Serena Williams.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex is also formed a close bond with Hollywood music composer David Foster, who is being described as a “surrogate father” to him. 

Foster’s wife, actress Katharine McPhee, also told Access Hollywood in 2020 that her husband and Harry have a special relationship, like father and son. 

"My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry. They're like father and son,” she said.

McPhee also shed light on how Foster helped Harry and Meghan find a house in Canada before they moved to California.

"I felt honoured that I was able to help Meghan there because I'm a Canadian and we're a commonwealth country,” Foster said on helping the couple.

“It's important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment,”

Speaking of Meghan, McPhee previously said, "She went to a school called Immaculate Heart, as did I.

“She went there for middle school and high school, and I went there just for middle school."

This comes amid reports that King Charles is not taking Prince Harry's calls amid his ongoing legal fight over downgraded police protection.

Selena Gomez gets honest about Benny Blanco 'first kiss': ‘I was disgusting & repulsive' video
Selena Gomez gets honest about Benny Blanco 'first kiss': ‘I was disgusting & repulsive'
Victoria Beckham looses her cool with Brooklyn, Nicola
Victoria Beckham looses her cool with Brooklyn, Nicola
Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey's new look
Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey's new look
'Spice Girls' hints reunion for 30th anniversary world tour
'Spice Girls' hints reunion for 30th anniversary world tour
Liz Hurley, Billy Ray trying to steal Miley Cyrus's thunder?
Liz Hurley, Billy Ray trying to steal Miley Cyrus's thunder?
Prince William shaking down HRH of Prince Harry's wife as he ‘despises her'
Prince William shaking down HRH of Prince Harry's wife as he ‘despises her'
Meghan Markle's body language is dropped through the ringer
Meghan Markle's body language is dropped through the ringer
Gizelle Bryant reveals her kids' reaction to Eminem amid trademark dispute
Gizelle Bryant reveals her kids' reaction to Eminem amid trademark dispute