Inside Prince Harry's newfound family after stepping away from Royal life

Prince Harry builds a new support system after leaving King Charles behind

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found new families after leaving the Royal family behind in 2020.

The Duchess of Sussex shared that her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are very close to her friends, like former tennis star Serena Williams.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex is also formed a close bond with Hollywood music composer David Foster, who is being described as a “surrogate father” to him.

Foster’s wife, actress Katharine McPhee, also told Access Hollywood in 2020 that her husband and Harry have a special relationship, like father and son.

"My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry. They're like father and son,” she said.

McPhee also shed light on how Foster helped Harry and Meghan find a house in Canada before they moved to California.

"I felt honoured that I was able to help Meghan there because I'm a Canadian and we're a commonwealth country,” Foster said on helping the couple.

“It's important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment,”

Speaking of Meghan, McPhee previously said, "She went to a school called Immaculate Heart, as did I.

“She went there for middle school and high school, and I went there just for middle school."

This comes amid reports that King Charles is not taking Prince Harry's calls amid his ongoing legal fight over downgraded police protection.