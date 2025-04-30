Kate Middleton reigns supreme as she outshines Prince William, Prince Louis

An overview of Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Instagram account shows that the Princess of Wales come out the most popular member of the family.

Notably, the Instagram post featuring Kate's picture on her birthday earlier this year has been the only one that crossed one million likes since the start of 2025.

Nobody, even the couple's adorable son Prince Louis, came close to likes received by the future queen consort whose picture was shared on January 9.

The picture accompanied a heartfelt message from her husband which read, "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W"

Furthermore, Hollywood actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Olivia Munn and a couple of fashion brands were prominent among 1.6 million people who liked the Princess Catherine's photo.

The post marked Kate Middleton's first birthday since her cancer diagnosis, that took on even greater significance after her completion of chemotherapy and announcement that she was in remission.

The heartfelt photo and message shared by Prince William celebrated her strength and resilience.

Notably, Prince Louis' 7th birthday post in April was also popular, with over 700,000 likes, making it one of the most liked posts on the royal couple's account this year.












