'The Little Mermaid' star gets honest about googling herself

'The Little Mermaid' actress opens up about why she stopped googling herself

Google is so deeply part of digital life that it’s hard not to google yourself. But that’s not the case for The Little Mermaid star Sierra Boggess.

Recalling why she no longer googles herself, the actress, who played Ariel in the Broadway show in 2007 told Us Weekly, “I’ll always remember the very first time when I was about to make my Broadway debut and no one knew who I was.”

“Google was a new thing. It was 2006. I remember seeing someone say, ‘Who is this nobody Sierra Boggess?’ I learned to never Google myself again from that.”

“Calling somebody a nobody is about the worst thing you can do because it’s devaluing someone’s presence in the world,” she continued. “My takeaway from that is making sure I’m never the one that’s treating people like they’re nobodies."

"It’s nice for us to be all flashy and celebrated, but we’re creating pieces of art that includes everyone involved. So never be the problem. It’s a good motto!”

Despite initial questions about her talent, Sierra proved his doubters wrong. She has a remarkable career on stage, appearing in several Broadway productions such as The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, and Harmony.