Prince William and Kate's wedding anniversary omitted from royal family statement

The royal family on Thursday released the details of Prince William and Kate Middleton's two-day visit to Isles of Mull and Iona, Scotland.

An Instagram post said, "The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have been on the Isles of Mull and Iona this week, spending time with the local community to reflect on the power of social connection and the importance of protecting the natural environment."

It also listed the places visited by the royal couple during their visit.

Prince William and his wife Kate visited a picturesque Scottish island on Tuesday to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary and carry out their highest-profile joint trip this year.

Neither the Kensington Palace nor the Buckingham Palace mentioned William and Kate's wedding anniversary in their statements.

Rather than marking the occasion at home, the Prince and Princess of Wales, one of the world's most glamorous couples, returned to Scotland for a two-day visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona, part of the Hebrides archipelago off the west coast.

They began the trip in the town of Tobermory, famed for its brightly coloured houses which overlook the harbour, looking relaxed as they beamed and waved to a crowd of well-wishers to the strains of a bagpiper in the background.

They visited a community hub before strolling through an artisan market where they chatted to stallholders and posed for pictures with locals.

On X, the couple shared pictures greeting the community, including producers at the local market, and thanked them for the "warm welcome and a brilliant afternoon spent in Tobermory".

They also said they were proud to support the renovation of Aros Hall, a venue hosting community events.

British media reported that following their official duties, they spent their anniversary at a small, isolated self-catered cottage on Mull, famed for its dramatic and beautiful scenery.



