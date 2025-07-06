Sabrina Carpenter confesses feeling upset about having six albums at 25

Sabrina Carpenter shares real thoughts about having six albums at 25

Sabrina Carpenter is sharing her real thoughts about having six albums at the age of 25.

Sabrina rose to fame through her role as Maya Hart in the Disney series Girl Meets World. She started putting out music in 2024 with her debut song Can't Blame a Girl for Trying.

The Taste singer shared her thoughts on having so many albums at such a young age when host Tracy Smith said, "You’re 25 years old, and you have 6 albums. How does that even happen?!"

The Espresso hitmaker shared, "I used to be upset about that, like I used to be upset about having six albums, especially at the age of 25, because I knew that if I started later, I creatively would’ve made very different choices."

"But then, when I look at it now and I see how much those early albums meant to my fans when I was younger and I was the same age as them dealing with those things at that time, I don't regret it," she explained.

"Maybe I don’t like listening to it," she confessed, adding, "but I don’t regret it."

"If anything, it really inspires me. The fact that I can be making music for this long and people are still interested in what I have to say after all this time," she noted.

"I think that’s been really special and rewarding," said Sabrina.

Sharing how she began making music so early, she said, "I was just one of those kids that popped out of the womb knowing exactly what I wanted to do. It doesn’t mean that it was easy and it doesn’t mean that I knew how I was gonna do it."

Sabrina Carpenter’s music career broke out with her most recent album Short n' Sweet, which contained hits Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste.