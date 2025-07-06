Bindi Irwin says her daughter Grace is already following in family footsteps

Bindi Irwin sheds light on little Grace's special talent

Bindi Irwin just got candid and opened up about her daughter Grace’s special talent that runs in the family.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, July 6, the 26-year-old Television personality and daughter of the late Australian zookeeper and conservationist, Steve Irwin, posted an image of her cuddling up to husband Chandler Powell.

Bindi also added a caption under her post, revealing that her four-year-old daughter, who was born on her parents first wedding anniversary, i.e., on March 25, 2021, is a budding photographer, as she captured the photograph of her mom and dad.

“This is the first photo Grace has ever taken of us,” the mother of one scribbled.

“She asked me if she could take a photo on my phone, looked at it, and said, “cuuute,” Bindi added.

“Everything about these few minutes in time makes my heart happy. It's the little moments that really mean the most,” she concluded with a confession.

It is pertinent to mention that Bindi is the elder sister of 21-year-old Robert Irwin, who is also an Australian conservationist and television presenter by profession.