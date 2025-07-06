 
Pedro Pascal opens up about dark past: 'I was struggling'

Pedro Pascal admitted going through a hard time in life during his college days

July 06, 2025

Photo: Pedro Pascal gets candid about going through a hard time in his teens
Pedro Pascal recently shared his two cents on the cruelty of life.

During a latest interview with Variety, the Chilean American sat down at as Palestinian restaurant in Notting Hill to discuss a myriad of different topics.

The actor, who just turned 50 in April 2025, reflected on his college days and having a hard time then.

Reportedly, in his teens Pedro came to New York City to study acting at NYU.

At this place, he came across a crowd of former LaGuardia High School performing arts students that included Sarah Paulson, his close friend.

Sarah even gave insights into the darker parts of Pedro at that time and branded him “sad.”

“No one was more fun,” she added and stated, “But he was also…sad. There’s a well of pain that lives right behind his eyes that he’s never tried to hide from, and I think it’s what makes him so translucent as an actor.”

“It was just magnetic for me as a young person and still is today,” she admitted.

“I was having a really hard time when I was 18, 19, 20. I was struggling really badly with insomnia. I was reading James Baldwin and watching movies like Once Were Warriors and Muriel’s Wedding. I just was like an open wound to the reality of life,” Pedro explained.

In conclusion, the Game of Thrones actor said with a laugh, “It sounds so fucking pretentious, but I felt at this crossroads of coming into an understanding of what an unjust world we live in. This world, and its lack of equanimity, is just too painful to bear. How do you live in it?”

