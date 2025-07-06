Candace Cameron Bure reveals ‘messed up' reality of growing up in the 90s

Candace Cameron Bure addresses ‘messed’ up weight stigma

Candace Cameron Bure recently got honest about the scary fads that are taking over Hollywood, as well as their impact on her self-esteem as a 49-year-old.

The actor shared everything in an interview with Fox News Digital.

The interview featured a candid take on Hollywood’s role in perpetuating weight standards, and saw the star admit, “it can be scary”.

“Although I feel like this younger generation has already had so much more body positivity that I hope they understand that it's a trend,” the Full House alum admitted.

The star even turned her attention towards her own daughter, and compared the messaging today, to that of the past before admitting, “I think of my daughter, and she just doesn't have the same viewpoint of body image that I did growing up, and especially as a child of the ‘80s and ’90s.”

“It's like mine's all messed up,” she went as far as to say. “I am middle-aged, and I still have all of these thoughts as to the perfect body and this and that, and it's troubling.” However, “my daughter and her friends and all of that have way less, they don't think about bodies like that,” Cameron Bure added. So I hope that they do understand that it's a trend. But yeah, it does freak me out.”

Before concluding though she leaned on her faith and added, “but we know that's not true. And we also know just to apply it back to biblical principles, that God does not love us more or less dependent upon our weight or our body size or our shape.”