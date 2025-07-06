Candace Cameron Bure gives her take on Hollywood's ozempic craze

Candace Cameron Bure tackles the conversation surrounding ozempic in Hollywood

Candace Cameron Bure, the Full House actress has just gotten up close and personal about her feelings towards ozempic, as well as Hollywood’s decision to jump the band wagon.

She shared everything in a candid conversation with Fox News Digital.

In that conversation the star started off with a disclaimer about personal preference.

“I don't say this to just be a broad brush and be neutral when I say that you really do need to do what works for you,” she said.

“I think the most important part is the ‘why’ are you doing these things? Why do you work out? Why do you eat well? Why do you want weight-loss drugs? Why? And those reasons are very different for all people.”

In terms of her own desires, motivations and hopes she admitted “for me, I have to come down to the ‘Why do I want to take care of myself the way that I do?’ I want to be healthy. I want to enjoy my later years as I age. I want to enjoy them to the fullest. So I want a strong body. I want to lift weights. I want to eat well to nourish my body so that I can have a long life with my children and my grandchildren and my husband and I want to be active. Those are my whys.”

she also made sure to note, “whether weight-loss drugs are included for you in that journey to be your best, that's up to each individual. And I kind of let that go.”

“You see so much of Hollywood getting skinny all of a sudden, and there's a little place of jealousy as a woman that it's like, ‘Oh, this is the easy way out.’ And yet I know that's not true for everybody. And I really had to just take a step back and say, ‘Why am I jealous? Why am I feeling this way?’”