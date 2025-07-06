Dakota Johnson to step into major role for new movie

Dakota Johnson announces her big role in new film

Dakota Johnson has several titles under her belt, and on her upcoming project, she will step into a directorial role.



The revelation comes on her appearance at the 59th edition of the KVIFF in the Czech Republic.

At the event, reporters asked about her plans to move into directing after stints in acting and producing.

“I think I will direct a feature, a very small one, hopefully soon," the Fifty Shades of Grey actress said. "And it’s really close to my heart and very close to TeaTime."

"We’re making it with Vanessa Burghardt, who played my daughter in Cha Cha Real Smooth. She’s an incredible autistic actress.”

She further shared the details about the project, “I’ve always felt that I’m not ready to direct a feature. I don’t have the confidence. But with her, I feel very protective, and I know her very well, and … I just won’t let anybody else do it.”

Dakota previously helmed the Coldplay music video Cry Cry Cry and a short film named Loser Baby.

For this project, the Madame Web star said, “Usually, it’s something that is either visually or emotionally provocative. And I don’t mean that in a sexual way."

She continued, "I mean it in [the sense] that it provokes something that is different than what you see on TV right now or on streaming platforms. A lot of them are also female characters."

"So it’s female-centric films where the woman is different from what you see, and complex and nuanced, and maybe an anti-hero that you love.”

It is relevant to mention that details about Dakota's forthcoming film are limited, and it has yet to be announced when the film will go into production or its release date.