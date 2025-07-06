Kim Kardashian gets emotional on late friend's birthday

Kim Kardashian marks late Lindsay May's birthday

Kim Kardashian remembered her late friend on her birthday.

Just months after Lindsay May died, the reality TV star marked her birthday with an emotional tribute on Sunday.

Linsay passed away last November after battling a rare type of cancer.

Sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram, Kim wrote, “It was just your birthday and I know you never liked to make a big deal of it, but Happy Heavenly Birthday, Lindz.”

The SKIMS founder went on to write, “I waited months to post this, mostly because I couldn’t find the right words. Nothing really captures how quiet and empty our lifers chat feels without you in it.”

“I know you’d probably roll your eyes at me posting anything — especially since you didn’t really even have social media — but I couldn’t go through this lake trip without feeling you everywhere, and I needed to share it,” she continued.

Kim also added, “The lake was your happy place. It made you feel lighter, healthier… you were you. It’ll always be our favorite lifers tradition because it’s where we spend time with all of our kids being together and get real time with each other without any outside noise. We felt your absence this year in every sunset, every laugh, every quiet moment.”

Moreover, Kim noted that “looking back at these pictures” made her felt “grateful for all the memories,” adding, “We miss you so fucking much, Lindz. Our world is not the same without you. I guess that’s why I hold onto this lake tradition so tightly.”

“We’ll always have the lake — and in that, we’ll always have a piece of you,” Kim concluded.

Kim Kardashian confirmed the death of her childhood friend Lindsay May in June 2025.