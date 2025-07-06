David Croft gets honest about Lewis Hamilton's help towards landing Brad Pitt's 'F1'

Brad Pitt’s F1 movie features David Croft, a real-life commentator

David Croft, a British commentator, revealed that Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton played a key role in getting him a part in the F1 movie.

Speaking after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Croft shared, "It was Lewis Hamilton who came up with the idea and I've said to him he could be my agent anytime he wants."

Initially, filmmakers were planning to feature actors in the commentary parts but Hamilton insisted on authenticity, and pushed for the use of real voices from the sport.

At the film’s New York premiere in June, Croft was introduced to Brad Pitt, who immediately recognized him. “He told me the two commentators ‘legitimise everything we do in this movie,’” Croft recalled.

He also introduced his son to Pitt at the London premiere, “I said, ‘James, this is Brad. Brad, this is James,’ and Pitt went: ‘Ah, Crofty Junior, so good to see you, man.’”

For those unversed, the F1 movie stars Brad Pitt as a racing driver who returns to Formula One after a three decade break to help save his former teammate’s struggling team.

Additionally, the movie is featuring real-life commentators Martin Brundle and David Croft in the racing commentary scenes.