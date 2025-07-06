Ariana Biermann accuses her parents of taking what was hers

Ariana Biermann says she has 'no idea where it actually went'

Ariana Biermann has accused her cash-strapped parents of keeping the reality TV money, which was meant for her.

For the unversed, the 23-year-old television personality and Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s daughter earned a significant amount of money as a child star by being on her family’s TV show, doing brand deals, and posting on social media.

On the first episode of her new show, Next Gen NYC, Ariana claimed her mother and father, who were short on money, took everything that she earned.

She said, "I have been on TV since I was 5 years old. I did reality television with my family.”

"Then I started posting on Instagram. I got my first brand deal when I was 14. I was doing like three posts a week. You get paid astronomical to do a story or do an Instagram post, and I made quite a lot of money. But unfortunately, my parents took my money,” the Don't Be Tardy star explained.

Ariana went on to state that she does not exactly know where her mom and dad use the money and how much she earned through constant hard work.

"Can’t say exactly what they used it on because I just found out it was gone two years ago. I don’t even know how much money I made over the time period. Nobody was honest. There was no transparency, and I have no idea where it actually went,” she noted.

Notably, Kim and her estranged ex-husband, Kroy, legally adopted Ariana and her older sister, Brielle, 27, in July 2013.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple who tied the knot in 2011 filed for divorce in 2023 which has not been finalised yet.