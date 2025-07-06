Elton John performs at Robert Kraft's star-studded party

Elton John surprises with performance at Robert Kraft's lavish party

Sir Elton John performed at the lavish fourth of July party by Robert Kraft.

New England Patriots CEO Kraft threw a star-studded party at his mansion in Bridgehampton New York, as reported by People Magazine.

The star-studded party also included a fireworks display, which reportedly featured the singer’s face.

It is worth mentioning that Jerry Seinfeld, Mike Tyson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Bon Jovi were among the attendees at Kraft’s party.

While the video shared on social media was later deleted, the drone photographer Marianne Barnett posted the aerial view of the party on Instagram.

The picture showed the glass walls of the beachfront mansion lit up in shades of purple, yellow and blue.

In the caption she wrote, "Elton John performing at a private home and private party on the beach.”

“Yet, for a few lucky people, including me, we listened and watched him play his big red piano from the beach. #4thofjuly #eltonjohn #greatmusic #blessed,” it further read.

Additionally, this isn’t the first time Elton John performed for Robert Kraft. The singer also performed for the sports mogul’s wedding in 2022 alongside Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill.