Brooklyn Beckham issues final verdict to Victoria Beckham's BFF: Source

Beckham's family feud gets major update as Victoria Beckham's BFF Eva Longoria steps in

July 06, 2025

Victoria Beckham reportedly leaned on her close pal Eva Longoria, who is also close to Brooklyn.

Reportedly, Eva has agreed to act as a mediator between the families, but her efforts have gone in vain, per Closer Magazine.

A source spilled the beans on the matter and added, “At first, Eva was hesitant to get involved as she didn’t want it to backfire and end up pushing Brooklyn away.”

“Over the last couple of weeks though, Eva’s conversations with Brooklyn have been getting longer and he’s opening up to her about his upset over the situation and how torn he feels between Nicola and his family,” the tipster continued.

The source went on to address, “Brooklyn has made her promise that what he says won’t get back to his mum, but she’s trying to get him to see how hurtful this is to his parents.”

In conclusion, the source addressed that despite the outcome the fashion designer is grateful for her BFF for stepping in to resolve the feud.

“Vic’s finding it difficult knowing Eva’s privy to information she won’t divulge, but she’s also incredibly grateful to her for stepping in,” the source concluded. 

