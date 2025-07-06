 
Geo News

Kelly Osbourne gets engaged at dad Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath concert

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson have been dating since January 2022

By
Web Desk
|

July 06, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne daughter Kelly gets engaged at his final Black Sabbath show

Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, is engaged!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kelly announced that she got engaged at her dad’s final concert.

Ozzy Osbourne had a final concert with Black Sabbath at England’s Villa Park on Saturday.

Sharing a video of a surprise proposal in which Sid Wilson can be seen grabbing Kelly’s attention before popping a big question, the singer and TV personality wrote, “Oh and this happened yesterday!”

In the video Sid tells Kelly “you know I love you more than anything in the world” before Ozzy hilariously saying, “F*** off, you’re not marrying my daughter.”

However, Sid laughed at Ozzy’s comment and went on to tell Kelly, “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?”

Kelly shockingly nodded her head in yes and embraced Sid in a hug.

It is worth mentioning that everybody cheered for the couple, including Kelly Osbourne’s mom Sharon Osbourne and brother Jack Osbourne.

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson have been dating since January 2022.

Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post
Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future
Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future
Brian McFadden gets married for third time
Brian McFadden gets married for third time