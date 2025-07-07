'Friends' star reveals how cast support each other

Courteney Cox reflects on support she had on 'Friends'

Friends is considered one of the top hit sitcoms as it is filmed in front of a live audience.



Given that, Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller, said the cast had made a ritual on the set to support each other before shooting.

It included huddling up, hugging, giving high-fives, and offering each other a good look.

"We’d get in a huddle and we would say, 'Alright everybody! Good luck!' And we'd give each other a hug and a high five," she told the Inc. 5000.

Courteney, expectedly, admitted that her experience afterwards working on Friends was different.

“Friends was shot in front of a live audience, and that was a whole different thing," she explained. “Now, I do things that are filmed."

On the other hand, the cast shared a strong bond despite the show ending decades ago.

For example, the 61-year-old earlier told People that "there could be no better godmother’ to her daughter Coco than Jennifer Aniston.

Friends was aired in 1994. It ran for 10 seasons, concluding in 2004. The series won multiple laurels, and its cast received rave reviews.