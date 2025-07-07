 
Spice Girls alum Mel B drops stunning 'just married' photo

Mel B tied the knot with fiance Rory McPhee on June 5, 2025

July 07, 2025

Mel B has dropped a stunning photo from her marriage to Rory McPhee.

The singer, whose real name is Melanie Janine Brown, tied the knot with hairdresser Rory on June 5, 2025.

On Saturday, confirming her third marriage, the singer shared a photo on Instagram that showed her in her Josephine Scott gown and Rory in his tartan Kilt.

Now, just a day later, Mel B, who is famously known as Scary Spice, posted a photo that showed her wearing an outfit with “Just Married” embroidered on the back.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and admiration for the couple.

One user wrote, “Such a beautiful, magical day!!!”

“Congratulations, beautiful lady. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness,” another added.

Mel B, who got married for the third time, chose her daughters for bridesmaids.

The songstress is mother of three daughters: Phoenix, 26, whom she shares with ex Jimmy Gulzar, Angel Iris, 18, from her relationship with Eddie Murphy, and Madison, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

