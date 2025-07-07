'Harry Potter' star recalls scene that didn't appear in film

'Harry Potter' actor gives insight into famous scene in book

In the second book of Harry Potter, there is a fistfight between Arthur Weasley and Lucius Malfoy in the bookstore Flourish and Blotts.



But it never made it to the film. Now, Jason Isaacs, who played the character, revealed the reason for it.

Appearing on FanExpo Denver, he said, “Yes, I don’t wish I could have done the fight. It was a brilliant question. It’s the difference between reading a book and making a film.”

He further explained of not filming the scene, “In the book, they have a fight. Arthur Weasley knocks Lucius on his arse — or ‘ass,’ as you would say.”

The actor continued, “And the reason we didn’t do it, and I talked about it with Chris Columbus, is because in a movie, you want to wait for the satisfaction of Lucius getting his comeuppance.”

However, Jason believed that 'satisfaction' came with an ending, seeing Dobby giving his character a taste of his medicine.

“We get that when Dobby knocks me over. If you’d got it at the beginning of the film, Lucius wouldn’t have any status. You wouldn’t build up the threat. You wouldn’t be scared of him."

"And then right at the end, when Dumbledore goes, ‘I know it was you. Don’t ever do it again,’ and I come out… then I get Dobby the sock. That’s where the audience finally gets satisfied," Jason concluded.

In the meantime, the cast of the new Harry Potter show has been revealed, and filming on the series will begin in summer 2025.