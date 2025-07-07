Lewis Capaldi shares what he thought during Glastonbury 2023 struggle

Lewis Capaldi reveals what went on in his mind during Glastonbury 2023

Lewis Capaldi took a break when he needed it the most, and it has paid off.

Capaldi stayed out of the spotlight for two years after he was unable to complete his Glastonbury set in 2023.

In a memorable display of solidarity, his fans completed his song Someone You Loved when he suffered from tics produced by Tourette’s syndrome.

Soon after, he released a statement to inform fans he would be taking a break to focus on his health.

Now, the 28-year-old is back in a triumphant return to music with his new single, Survive, which seems to be about his struggles.

He also made a comeback to the Glastonbury festival this year with a surprise performance.

The Before You Go hitmaker has partnered with BetterHelp, the world's largest online therapy platform, for a promotional campaign to highlight how therapy played a major role in his recovery.

"I think I probably knew two songs into the set at Glastonbury that I couldn't do it," he recalled of the 2023 festival.

"Glastonbury's obviously a big deal - it's kind of like the biggest deal - and it was the Pyramid Stage, so it was a big old gig," he said.

Sharing what went on in his mind at the moment, Lewis said, "Second song in, I was like probably like, I can't keep doing this to myself and other people as well. People are coming to gigs, it's not how you want to watch a show. And as far as I was concerned, I was like "I'm done indefinitely."'

Sharing how he feels when he watches the video fans consider an "incredible moment", he said, "I watch it back and I actually feel sad, watching it."

Lewis added: "I don't watch it back as everyone else does, and they go 'what an incredible moment.'

He noted that the audience "made it a much less embarrassing" and it would've been "pretty bleak" if they hadn't sung.

Opening up about his break from the industry, Lewis Capaldi said, "I didn't take a break to just focus on getting better. I took a break because I needed a break, and to sort of release the pressure valve a little bit."