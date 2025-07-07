Sting puts fans' safety over music concert

Sting shares update on music concert on social media

Sting, a popular musician, was set to have a concert in Italy’s city of Bassano del Grappa. However, reports of a severe thunderstorm in the area where his performance was due — as part of his Sting 3.0 tour — led him to cancel the gig.

Taking to social media, the Shape of My Heart singer, real name Gordon Sumner, explained his decision, that despite the temperature being 27 degrees, an unfortunate weather update forced the authorities and organisers to take necessary safety steps for fans.

"The mayor of Bassano del Grappa wisely said it would have been too dangerous for the performance to take place with the possibility of lightning and extremely high winds last night," he wrote.

"The safety of my audience, band and crew is paramount. I promise we will return as soon as we can."

It is not the first time Sting's music concerts faced a setback. Earlier, his show in the UK was delayed after his band member Lionel Duke had a cardiac arrest while on stage.

In the meantime, the musician has several concerts in line in Germany, the Czech Republic, Finland, and Sweden.