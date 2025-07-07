Tom Cruise planning a ‘do-over' with Anna De Armas after Suri fallout

Tom Cruise’s second baby with Anna De Armas

Following his fall out with his daughter Suri, Tom Cruise appears to be planning a do-over with Anna De Armas.

All of this has been revealed by an inside source that is close to the couple.

In a conversation with Heat World this insider said, “Tom’s madly in love with Ana and he’s told friends he wants to have a child with her, or even two.”

Given his rift with his daughter Suri, the source admitted, “he sees this as a second chance at the kind of family life he’s always wanted.”

However, that is not to say it’s a recent consideration, because according to the source, “Tom has been talking about wanting to expand his family for years. He laughs at suggestions it might be a bit much for him at this stage of his life.”

“He says he’s never felt fitter or had this much energy. If anything he feels more capable now than he did the first three times around.”

For those unversed with the rift in question, the A-listers’ daughter even dropped ‘Cruise’ from her last name following her high-school graduation, and prefers to go by her middlename of Noelle.

There are even rules for Anna to follow, according to RadarOnline, “That topic is completely forbidden.”