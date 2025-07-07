Dua Lipa makes statement on her religion?

Dua Lipa's latest Instagram post has sparked intense curiosity among fans, who have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse into her personal life and faith.

The British singer has long maintained a private persona, refraining from discussing her beliefs and personal life on public platforms.

However, her latest photoset has raised eyebrows, with the "Levitating" singer spotted wearing a cross necklace in multiple pictures.

The necklace has led to speculation among fans, with some believing it might be a fashion statement and others wondering if Dua Lipa is exploring her spirituality.

As fans continue to dissect the meaning behind her choice, it's clear that Dua Lipa's enigmatic style has only fueled their curiosity.

