Kate Beckinsale tackles hard time with 'brief' outing

Kate Beckinsale and her daughter Lily Mo Sheen went on a short trip amid hardships

July 07, 2025

Kate Beckinsale shares short trip snaps on social media
Kate Beckinsale is having a hard time. Her mother is suffering from stage 4 cancer. She lost her stepfather, Roy Battersby, earlier this year after he had a major stroke.

Amid this, the Underworld actress went out for a brief and precious getaway with her daughter Lily Mo Sheen

She shared the snippets of her short tour on social media. “Girls trip with my girls. This is not an accurate depiction of how life is right now but a brief and precious reprieve from other things for which I am extremely grateful."

Besides the trip, Kate and Lily shared a close bond. The actress shared her with her ex, Michael Sheen.

The pair's romance lasted from 1995 to 2003. However, they maintained a good relationship despite the split. 

For example, the 51-year-old told the Evening Standard in 2016, "I really love him and like him, and we make each other roar with laughter."

She continued, "I love Michael. Michael's fantastic. It shouldn't necessarily have gone on and on forever with us, but he is one of my absolutely favorite people ever."

"I think we both felt that it was really important for Lily, our daughter, to have everybody coming from the same place," Kate concluded.

