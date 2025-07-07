Backstreet Boys give insights into ‘internal' work for *NSYNC collaboration

Backstreet Boys having ‘conversations' for *NSYNC collaboration

Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC are the collaboration we didn’t know we needed!

The iconic band’s member, Nick Carter revealed in his latest interview with Parade, that a future collaboration between them and the Bye Bye Bye hitmakers has been at the center of "conversations.”

“We’ve talked about it a ton, actually,” the 40-year-old musician told the outlet, of a potential union of the two powerhouses on stage. “We’ve had those conversations internally [with] managers. It just hasn’t lined up yet.”

Additionally, Carter mentioned that joining forces with New Kids on the Block specifically was "a really great experience for us and the fans," with the two groups previously having headlined their NKOTBSB Tour 2011 and 2012.

"Because they never thought that it would ever happen," he said, adding, "So we’re always thinking of really cool collaborations like that, and it has come up as a conversation.”

These comments come a few months after Backstreet Boys member, AJ McLean was asked if a “joint tour” was in the cards between them and *NSYNC.

"No one knows what the future holds. They haven't done something in over 22 years," he told E! News, referencing that the I Want You Back singers had last toured in 2002 in promotion of their album, Celebrity.

"And we're gonna keep doing what we do. But we'll see what happens,” McLean further said at that time.

Currently, *NSYNC, which consists of members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass — has been more active in recent years, with their latest release being the song, Better Place for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack in 2023.

While the Backstreet Boys — consisting of Carter, McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough are gearing to kick off their Las Vegas residency at Sphere in July and August 2025.