King Diamond marks triumphant return post cancelled appearance

King Diamond rocks the stage in Spain with latest show

King Diamond can be expected to deliver a triumphant comeback just as he performed in Cartagena at the first day of the four-day festival, Rock Imperium.

The iconic rock star, delightfully influenced the audience with his twisted persona establishing the Saint Lucifer’s Hospital, 1920 setting, where he also revealed to The Gallery there is a track from him that is halfway to being finished.

At the festival, the stage was set on three levels, giving off asylum vibes with gargoyles, wrought iron stairs and gas lanterns, keeping up his conceptual and theatrical image.

Performance artist and Jodi Cachia haunted the stage and mesmerized the audience as a host of different characters from the King Diamond universe, from the possessed Miriam to Welcome Home’s murder-inspired Grandma and the titular troublemaker of latest single, Spider Lilly.

The Danish artist, known for switching characters with his vocals in different songs, was not afraid of showing his softer side to fans, exclaiming during the show, “That was f**king awesome!”

He even took the opportunity to be little silly on stage as he air-guitared on his bone-cross mic stand during Spider Lilly, his fake-skin mask flapping around his cheeks rather hilariously.

Currently, King Diamond cancelled his appearance at Rockmaraton on July 5 due to a strep throat.

However, this, being his most recent performance after suffering a near-death experience, he depicted his well-preserved vocals with the encore of Abigail, a song that has returned to his setlist, a staple of his performances since the 80s.