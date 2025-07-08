Ozzy Osbourne shares rare snap with ‘Guns N' Roses' frontman Axl Rose

Ozzy Osbourne meets Axl Rose for the first time

Ozzy Osbourne is still meeting music legends after decades of a career in rock music.

On Monday, July 7, the 76-year-old rock icon took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a snap of himself with Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose.

In the picture, which marks their first-ever meetup, the legends can be seen shaking hands.

“My first time meeting Axl Rose,” Ozzy revealed, sharing the photo captured during Black Sabbath’s Farewell Concert, where Guns N’ Roses also performed.

While giving a reality check on life, he added, “At my age you don’t get to meet many legends.”

Gushing over Axl, Ozzy wrote, “Seriously, an utter gentleman.”

This confession comes as a shock to fans, who did not know the two rock legends had never met before.

“I can't believe it took this long!! LEGENDARY moment in rock and roll history,” one fan commented.

“Shocked that you two never met before,” another wrote. A third added, “Seriously after all these decades, the first time meeting him? I would’ve thought you guys would’ve at least hung out sometime during the 90s.”