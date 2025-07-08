Tori Spelling eyes ‘situationship' over love

Tori Spelling says she’s looking for a ‘monogamous situationship’

Tori Spelling is not looking for a long-term relationship right now.

In a recent on her podcast, misSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum discussed her current plans on dating and what she is currently looking forward to after her split from Dean McDermott.

"The new thing is not a relationship, but a monogamous situationship,” she explained.

“So, that would fit really nicely into my life because, honestly, right now, I'm focused on my kids and I'm focused on work… It's like a situationship, but you're not with anyone else,” she added. “So it just kind of goes with your time and freedom, and they're there.”

The main reason Tori explained for her short term approach on dating is her children, she wants to keep her focus on her kids too while dating.

It is pertinent to mention that the reality star is mom to Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 8.

“Like, with my five kids, I can't imagine bringing a guy into this world,” she admitted. “He would be like, Ah! And run screaming.”