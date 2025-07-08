Blake Lively's deposition date set as lawsuit with Justin Baldoni advances

Blake Lively's court battle with Justin Baldoni moves to next stage

Blake Lively's ongoing court battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni is entering a new phase with her deposition date revealed.

According to a July 2 court filing, Lively is scheduled to be deposed on July 17.

The date was mentioned in a motion submitted by attorneys for publicists connected to Baldoni, whom Lively's legal team had subpoenaed. It is pertinent to mention the said publicists are not parties in the legal battle.

In the motion, the publicists requested an additional week to gather and produce the required documents.

"...Lively’s deposition is set for July 17," read a July 2 email that was exhibited in the publicists' court filing.

The case is currently in the discovery stage ahead of a March 2026 trial in New York.

Lively, 37, has accused Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment and retaliation, allegations he has strongly denied.

In turn, Baldoni filed counterclaims accusing Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds of extortion and defamation—claims that were dismissed by Judge Lewis J. Liman. Baldoni’s legal team later opted not to amend or refile those dismissed claims.