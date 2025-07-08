 
Geo News

Blake Lively's deposition date set as lawsuit with Justin Baldoni advances

Justin Baldoni’s legal team prepares to depose Blake Lively as discovery proceeds

By
Web Desk
|

July 08, 2025

Blake Livelys court battle with Justin Baldoni moves to next stage
Blake Lively's court battle with Justin Baldoni moves to next stage

Blake Lively's ongoing court battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni is entering a new phase with her deposition date revealed.

According to a July 2 court filing, Lively is scheduled to be deposed on July 17.

The date was mentioned in a motion submitted by attorneys for publicists connected to Baldoni, whom Lively's legal team had subpoenaed. It is pertinent to mention the said publicists are not parties in the legal battle.

In the motion, the publicists requested an additional week to gather and produce the required documents.

"...Lively’s deposition is set for July 17," read a July 2 email that was exhibited in the publicists' court filing.

The case is currently in the discovery stage ahead of a March 2026 trial in New York.

Lively, 37, has accused Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment and retaliation, allegations he has strongly denied.

In turn, Baldoni filed counterclaims accusing Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds of extortion and defamation—claims that were dismissed by Judge Lewis J. Liman. Baldoni’s legal team later opted not to amend or refile those dismissed claims.

Jennifer Aniston finally finds soulmate after years of romantic woes
Jennifer Aniston finally finds soulmate after years of romantic woes
Lewis Capaldi reflects on mental health journey following Glastonbury comeback
Lewis Capaldi reflects on mental health journey following Glastonbury comeback
Kailyn Lowry ends engagement to Elijah Scott after 3 years together
Kailyn Lowry ends engagement to Elijah Scott after 3 years together
'Pearl Jam' drummer Matt Cameron quits band
'Pearl Jam' drummer Matt Cameron quits band
Cardi B makes dramatic entrance at Paris Fashion Week
Cardi B makes dramatic entrance at Paris Fashion Week
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner carve out time ahead of 'Dune' shoot: Source
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner carve out time ahead of 'Dune' shoot: Source
Justin Bieber relishes family time after detox update
Justin Bieber relishes family time after detox update
Meghan Markle real intentions questioned as 'dynamite' bombshell drops
Meghan Markle real intentions questioned as 'dynamite' bombshell drops