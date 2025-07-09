'Briderton' star joins 'The Devil Wear Prada' squel

'The Devil Wear Prada' expands cast

The Devil Wear Prada is reportedly adding several new cast members for its upcoming sequel, with some original actors set to reprise their roles from the 2006 oscar-nominated film.

According to the Deadline, Simone Ashley, known for her iconic role as Kate Sharma in Bergerton is reported to join the cast.

As well as, Kenneth Branagh, star of Shakespeare's romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing, will play the role of icy media mogul Miranda Priestly's husband.

Moreover, Variety exclusively revealed that Tracie Thomas, who played Hathaway's onscreen best friend Lily, and Tibor Ravitz, who played the chairman of Runway's parent company, will also return.

The same publication reported that Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet have also joined the cast but their roles remain undisclosed.

Last year, it was confirmed that Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway would reprise their roles from the original film.

For those unversed, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release in May 2026. This film is a direct sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which was based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name.

The story of original film revolves around Andy, a young girl and an aspiring journalist hired as co-assistant at a major New York fashion magazine, only to be mistreated by her demanding editor.