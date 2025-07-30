Emily Blunt revives iconic look for 'Devil Wears Prada 2'

Emily Blunt debuts bold red hair for 'Devil Wears Prada 2'

Emily Blunt is flaunting her red locks on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Almost two decades since the original film, the Edge of Tomorrow actress was seen filming the sequel of The Devil Wears Prada on Tuesday, July 29.

Blunt, who played Emily Charlton, Miranda's assistant in the 2006 film, was photographed with bright red hair wearing a black-and-white outfit for the scene while donning black shades.

Along with the Oppenheimer actress, other original cast members of the movie, including Meryl Streep as editor-in-chief Miranda Priestley, Anne Hathaway as Runway magazine intern Andy Sachs, and Stanley Tucci as art director Nigel, have been spotted returning to the set in recent weeks as the filming of the upcoming film is going in full swing.

In a previous chat with People in 2018, Blunt shared her remarks on the sequel of the film, stating, "If everyone did it, I would be up for it. I almost hope it doesn't because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original is."

However, in an interview with The View, Blunt noted that she "would do [a sequel] in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again."