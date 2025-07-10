 
Real reason Kelly Clarkson canceled her first Las Vegas Residency shows

The host was forced to make the decision in order to "prevent long-term damage”

July 10, 2025

Kelly Clarkson had no other options other than to make a tough call ahead of her first Las Vegas residency shows.

The 43-year-old singer postponed the opening weekend of her Studio Sessions residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which was originally scheduled for July 4 and 5, due to vocal strain.

An insider privy to People told the outlet, "She didn’t want to cancel any shows,” but explained Clarkson had to protect her voice.

“She was devastated and felt terrible for fans that had traveled to see her,” the tattler said. “She’s been very excited about the Las Vegas residency and connecting with her fans.”

Clarkson herself posted on her social media account that “prep and rehearsals have taken a toll” on her voice, revealing she needs some rest and would return the following weekend.

“I want the shows to be perfect for y’all,” the singer wrote. “The show is truly incredible… and I want us all to start out strong.”

“Even as a seasoned singer, she pushes herself too hard. Vegas is very dry too, and it seemed this was an issue as well for the vocal health,” the tispter further noted. “She was pretty much forced to [in order to] prevent long-term damage.”

Now, Clarkson is set to hit the stage on Friday, July 11. “She’s ready to kick things off this weekend though,” the source added.

