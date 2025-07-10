Lewis Capaldi breaks silence on ‘incredible' support from fans

Lewis Capaldi reacts to sold out UK, Ireland tour

Lewis Capaldi just reacted to his UK and Ireland tour being sold out.

The 28-year-old singer announced his 17-date tour where he will be landing in venues including The O2 in London, Cardiff’s Utilita Arena and Dublin’s 3Arena, as well as in cities like Glasgow and Aberdeen in his home country of Scotland, in September.

This comes two years after the Someone You Loved singer was unable to complete his Glastonbury Festival in 2023 and took a break from music as he was “still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s.”

After his tour sold out, Lewis took to his official Instagram account to announce: “Honestly didn’t expect this at all, genuinely had no idea what to expect after taking a break for so long so (me) seeing this tour sell out faster than any tour I’ve ever played is the most incredible surreal feeling.”

“Thank you to every single one of you who got a ticket and I’m very sorry to any of you who wanted to come and missed out this time,” he added.

The Forget Me hitmaker continued, “There won’t be any other shows for now, want to make sure I don’t push myself too far too soon, means more than ya know how many of you were waiting to get tickets this morning.”

“Seen a couple of people mention bigger venues, honestly after taking the break it’s impossible to know how many of ya might want to come to not come to shows,” Lewis further mentioned in a follow up comment.

He continued, “Also looking at even bigger venues (stadiums probably the only option which is mental haha) would be the most terrifying thing ever for me.”

“Hope you all understand, I really do want to see as many of you as I possibly can and your support means the world,” the artist concluded.

This comes after Lewis Capaldi made a triumphant comeback in the music industry by performing at 2025 Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage and releasing his latest single, Survive, which topped the UK charts upon release.