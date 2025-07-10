 
Justin Bieber's mental health deteriorates post Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco engagement: Report

Justin Bieber, now married to Hailey, and Selena Gomez, now engaged to Benny Blanco, dated on and off from 2010 to 2018

Web Desk
July 10, 2025

Photo: Justin Bieber began spiraling post Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco engagement: Report
Selena Gomez sent the internet into a meltdown when she announced engagement to Benny Blanco in December 2024.

Many celebrities rushed to social media to shower blessings for the loved-up couple.

These included Jennifer Aniston, Cardi B, Nina Dobrev, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lil Nas X among others.

However, the news was not appreciated by Selena’s famous former boyfriend, Justin Bieber, who gave a shocking reaction to the engagement news.

As per claims, he shared a picture of him hugging his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and attached Lizzy McAlpine’s song “All My Ghosts.”

The song choice was reportedly a nod to his former love and reflected cherished memories that linger.

It featured lines like, “Oh, all my ghosts are with me / I know you feel them too,” and fans were quick to speculate that Justin Bieber may have been subtly addressing Gomez with the song choice.

Soon after, these announcements, reports of Justin Bieber spiraling again came to surface followed by a series of meltdowns, which led fans and family become concerned for the crooner’s well-being.

The Rare Beauty founder was reported to be the reason behind Justin’s mental anguish and source also told RadarOnline.com, "Justin confided in Benny about his heartbreak over Selena.”

"In a way, Justin felt betrayed (over the engagement), even though he knew he had no right to feel that way," they explained at that time.

In a March Instagram post, Justin even confirmed such claims by musing about his "anger issues" and said, "I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic."

Justin Bieber’s mental troubles have continued till now, and latest reports established that this left his pals being concerned about him.

