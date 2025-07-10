Billie Eilish reveals shocking ‘physical' strain of songwriting

Billie Eilish confesses she doesn't ‘enjoy writing music'

Billie Eilish just got candid about the process of song-writing.

The popular 23-year-old artist, who has majorly successful tracks such as Birds of a Feather and Ocean Eyes, who arrived in London ahead of her six-night run at the O2 venue for her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, made an appearance at her merch pop-up store in east London.

As she arrived to the fast paced city from Glasgow, she spoke in the panel discussion at the store, of her time there, revealing, “It was beautiful, be-yooo-tiful,” she insisted in her California accent. “I mean, I'm also a little Scottish, so it was kind of cool to be there.”

She had travelled for six hours in a train, avoiding travel in private jets, explaining that her tours be conducted as sustainably as possible.

Speaking to the moderator on climate crisis, the Lovely hitmaker mentioned, “I think about the future a lot, but more in, like, an impending doom way. We're so f****d that we're all going to be killed by climate change in the next 15 years or so.”

“But we've got some great concerts to look forward to!” she exclaimed, lightening the mood.

Also opening up about the struggles she faces as a singer-songwriter, Billie revealed, “I don't enjoy writing music.”

“I don't like the physical act, it makes me feel very frustrated, like I'm dumb. I'm thinking of what I want to say, but I can't say it and I feel like I can't figure out the right chords,” she confessed, much to everyone’s shock.

The hotline bling crooner then explained this was one of the reasons why she prefers to write music with her older brother, Finneas.

“I don’t feel the need to work with anyone else, to be real,” she said, adding, “With a sibling you can be so honest with each other - and brutal, as we all know. With Finneas, I never have to worry we're gonna not be friends again.”

“Finneas and I have said the most cruel things that anyone has, and ever will, say to us because we're siblings. That's just how it goes. We love each other more than we'll ever be capable of loving anyone else and so I think that's why it's so special,” Billie Eilish concluded.