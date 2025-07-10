 
Justin Bieber's pals refuse to give up on him amid hidden pain: Source

Insider dished how Justin Bieber has refused to listen to Hailey Baldwin's advice about therapy

July 10, 2025

Photo: Justin Bieber makes Hailey 'overwhelmed' by new antics: Source

Justin Bieber’s friends and family are reportedly worried about him.

After a series of erratic behavior and social media breakdowns, the Sorry crooner reportedly has everyone around him worried.

Reportedly, this has led his wife, Hailey Baldwin, who has advised him to seek therapy, to lose focus from their baby, Jack Blue Bieber, and important career decisions.

Amid such hard times, the singer’s pals have reportedly stepped in to rescue him from his demons, per RadarOnline.com.

Nonetheless, Justin has been struggling to listen to their advice because "some of Justin's lifestyle choices – like smoking copious amounts of weed.”

The insider confirmed that Justin’s antics “are making it impossible for him to process advice clearly” but his pals “are not giving up on him yet.”

"It's a painful time, but Justin has a lot of people in his world who care about him deeply,” the spy confided and remarked in conclusion, "And they will be there no matter what."

