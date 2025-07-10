Lady Gaga declares Doechii possesses THIS rare quality from day one

Lady Gaga gives rare praise to Doechii’s music

Lady Gaga did not hold back her admiration as she called Doechii’s music “immediately legendary.”

The 39-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress sang praises of the 26-year-old American rapper and singer months after she gave the Abracadabra hitmaker the Innovator Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

In the British Vogue cover story, which was published on Thursday, July 10, Gaga expressed her feelings for Doechii by saying, “You don’t often see someone come out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary. That’s Doechii to me."

The Oscar winner went on to reveal that she “fell in love” with the Oh The Places You’ll Go crooner’s music and "her raw, deeply personal perspective."

"The power in her words, her vulnerability, the way she rhymes with this wild mix of audacity and emotional precision – it struck me to the core," Gaga remarked with an admission.

For those unversed, Doechii handed the Mayhem songstress the Innovator Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March this year.

During her introduction for Gaga, the 14-time Grammy winner, she quipped, "Growing up, I was nothing like most of the people I was around and everything about me represented a community of alternative kids that were under-represented in my environment.”

"I was considered weird, but it's OK, because things worked out. As a kid that identified as an artist, as queer, and as a Little Monster, Lady Gaga wasn't just a pop star, she was a lifeline. Gaga taught us that it was OK to be our real selves, to try new things, to try anything, to speak out, and to create,” Doechii said.