Peter Andre 'terrified' Princess will make 'same mistakes' as Katie Price

Katie Price ex Peter Andre worried about daughter's choices

Katie Price’s ex-husband Peter Andre is reportedly concerned about their daughter Princess’ life choices as she turns 18.

As reported by Closer Magazine, an insider revealed that Peter is worried that Princess, who recently turned 18, will repeat the “same mistakes as her mum.”

The source said, “Turning 18 is a major moment for Princess in both her career and personal life. There’s pressure from all sides, and Peter is deeply worried. He knows the choices she makes now will shape her future, and he’s terrified she’ll end up repeating the same mistakes as her mum.”

Despite his worry, the insider noted that Peter is “doing everything he can” to guide Princess through “next chapter.”

“He’s seen what fame can do, and he’s terrified of the thought that she could fall into the same cycles – fast fame, hasty decisions and a lifetime of consequences. For Peter, this isn’t just about parenting styles, it’s about protecting Princess from the chaos he’s worked so hard to shield her from,” the insider added.

“There’s a growing sense of unease around how much time Princess will now spend with her mum. Katie’s world is unpredictable at best, from bankruptcy to cosmetic surgeries and whirlwind romances.”

“Peter has always tried to raise Princess with stability, keeping her grounded and out of the madness. But now that she’s legally an adult, he can’t control what she does or who she spends time with,” the source stated.

Peter reportedly believes that the “more time Princess spends with her mum, the more influence Katie could have.”

He is also concerned about Princess getting more tattoos just like her mom Katie. “Peter’s joked he wouldn’t be surprised if she came home with full sleeves like Katie. Behind the jokes, though, there’s real concern.”

Besides Princess, Peter Andre and Katie Price are also parents of a son, Junior.