Did Meghan Markle use a surrogate?

Meghan Markle has been the subject of online trolling since she married Prince Harry in 2018.

An online campaign against the former American actress intensified after the couple decided to step down as working members of the royal family, along with their son Archie.

They initially moved to Canada before settling in the United States, where they welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet, in 2021.

However, Harry and Meghan's detractors have remained relentless in their online attacks against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Some have even gone so far as to suggest that Meghan Markle was never actually pregnant.

These baseless speculations gained renewed attention after the Duchess recently shared a video from a maternity ward, in which a visibly pregnant Meghan is seen dancing with her husband.

Rumors suggesting that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, used a surrogate to welcome her children are entirely false.

Official birth records from both the UK and the US list Meghan as the biological mother of Archie (born May 6, 2019) and Lilibet (born June 4, 2021), with no indication of surrogacy

These surrogacy claims are part of a wider pattern of misinformation and targeted trolling aimed at Meghan since joining the royal family.

In 2019, when her first pregnancy was revealed, conspiracy theorists seized on the couple’s desire for privacy—including delayed announcements and minor certificate amendments—to fuel speculation.

A screenshot fuelling a surrogacy rumor was debunked by Snopes as fabricated .

Her estranged family, including half-sister Samantha Markle and father Thomas Markle, have also propagated these claims.

But fact-checkers have repeatedly refuted them, noting there's no credible evidence whatsoever—just recycled conspiracy theories

Meghan has been disproportionately targeted with a barrage of misogynistic and racially tinged attacks.

Investigations have identified coordinated online hate campaigns against the former "Suits" actress.

Efforts to refute these rumors—such as clips shared from her 2021 "Harry & Meghan" documentary or a playful “twerking” video in the hospital during her second pregnancy—have only intensified the false narrative, with conspiracy theorists twisting evidence in confirmation bias.

The relentless trolling and coordinated disinformation campaigns directed at Meghan underscore broader issues of online hate, racism, and celebrity conspiracy culture.