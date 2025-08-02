Meghan Markle freaks out over her faltering Netflix career: 'I'm finished'

Meghan Markle 'questions everything' after Netflix fallout

Meghan Markle is reportedly freaking out as her Netflix career might end.

After her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan failed to break into Netflix’s top 300 most-watched shows of the half of 2025, Meghan is reportedly panicking.

An insider told RadarOnline, “She's seriously freaking out.”

They added, “She believed she had nailed it – brought in top talent, invested a huge amount into production, and was assured it would be a major success.”

As per the insiders recent ranking of With Love, Meghan has left the Duchess of Sussex “questioning everything.”

“Now that it hasn't even made the top 300, she's questioning everything. She keeps insisting something's gone wrong, but deep down, she knows people just aren't tuning in,” the source stated.

Adding of her husband, Prince Harry, the source noted, “Harry's doing his best to reassure her, saying it's just a setback and they're still relevant.”

“But Meghan is an ex-actress who understands how the brutal showbiz industry works – friendships won't change the fact that the numbers don't lie,” the source said of Meghan Markle.