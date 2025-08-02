Prince Harry wants reconciliation with royal family for Princess Lilibet, Archie: Here's why

Prince Harry wants reconciliation with royal family for Princess Lilibet, Archie?

Prince Harry apparently wants reconciliation with King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family just because for his kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s future.

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, Prince Harry is keen for Archie and Lilibet to follow in his footsteps by receiving the British education.

The New York Post quoted Harrold as saying, “It’s very likely and it’s completely possible because if they have their younger education in America, I’m sure their father will be quite keen to have a bit of a British education, but then it depends on how the relationship is with the rest of the family when the time comes.”

King Charles former aide said, “Time will tell, but I’d like to think that they would get a bit of education here because royals normally do some gap year somewhere.

“The king famously went to Australia, so it is possible that coming to the UK could be part of that for Archie or Lilibet.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to US with son Archie after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020.

The royal couple welcomed their daughter Princess Lilibet in US.