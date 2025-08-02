Piers Morgan finally 'thanks' Meghan Markle for THIS shocking move

Piers Morgan finally 'thanks' Meghan Markle for THIS move

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has finally ‘thanked’ duchess Meghan Markle sarcastically after he took another cruel swipe at her.

According to a report by the Daily Express, Morgan took the brutal swipe at Meghan in a grueling TV interview on BBC Newsnight.

The journalist made an appearance on the weekly news show where he lifted the lid on the success he has had since he left ITV to move over to YouTube.

When Piers Morgan was asked how he went from Good Morning Britain, he made sure to thank Meghan Markle for the backlash he received back in 2021.

Morgan said: “Well the simple answer would be Meghan Markle because without her contribution I wouldn’t have left Good Morning Britain and then become a free agent.”

The publication shared the news on its official X, formerly Twitter handle with a photo of the journalist saying, “Piers Morgan took another cruel swipe at Meghan Markle after a new survey revealed that YouTube is becoming the biggest broadcasting channel.”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan mockingly said, “Cruel swipe? I thanked her!” followed by three laughing face emojis.



