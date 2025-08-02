 
Geo News

Piers Morgan finally 'thanks' Meghan Markle for THIS shocking move

Piers Morgan talked about Meghan Markle's 'contribution' in shocking move

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

August 02, 2025

Piers Morgan finally thanks Meghan Markle for THIS move
Piers Morgan finally 'thanks' Meghan Markle for THIS move

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has finally ‘thanked’ duchess Meghan Markle sarcastically after he took another cruel swipe at her.

According to a report by the Daily Express, Morgan took the brutal swipe at Meghan in a grueling TV interview on BBC Newsnight.

The journalist made an appearance on the weekly news show where he lifted the lid on the success he has had since he left ITV to move over to YouTube.

When Piers Morgan was asked how he went from Good Morning Britain, he made sure to thank Meghan Markle for the backlash he received back in 2021.

Morgan said: “Well the simple answer would be Meghan Markle because without her contribution I wouldn’t have left Good Morning Britain and then become a free agent.”

The publication shared the news on its official X, formerly Twitter handle with a photo of the journalist saying, “Piers Morgan took another cruel swipe at Meghan Markle after a new survey revealed that YouTube is becoming the biggest broadcasting channel.”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan mockingly said, “Cruel swipe? I thanked her!” followed by three laughing face emojis.

Piers Morgan finally thanks Meghan Markle for THIS shocking move


Prince William mocked by Meghan, Harry supporters after report on homelessness
Prince William mocked by Meghan, Harry supporters after report on homelessness
Kate Middleton's brother left stunned by his son's growth
Kate Middleton's brother left stunned by his son's growth
Meghan Markle's lifestyle rebrand 'authenticity' questioned by Martha Stewart video
Meghan Markle's lifestyle rebrand 'authenticity' questioned by Martha Stewart
Who is Harriet Sperling, the future daughter-in-law of Princess Anne?
Who is Harriet Sperling, the future daughter-in-law of Princess Anne?
Prince Harry, Meghan can still land major deals despite Netflix exit, says expert video
Prince Harry, Meghan can still land major deals despite Netflix exit, says expert
Princess Anne's son confirms his engagement
Princess Anne's son confirms his engagement
Meghan Markle found to be benefiting from Kate Middleton's popularity
Meghan Markle found to be benefiting from Kate Middleton's popularity
Kate Middleton, Prince William leave King Charles concerned with latest decision
Kate Middleton, Prince William leave King Charles concerned with latest decision