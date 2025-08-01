Kate Middleton's brother left stunned by his son's growth

Kate Middleton and her brother James Middleton

James Middleton, younger brother of Catherine, Princess of Wales, shared a touching moment from fatherhood on Friday, posting a short video of his son, Inigo, to Instagram.

The clip shows the toddler enjoying what appears to be a sunny family picnic.

Inigo, born in September 2023 to James and his wife Alizée Thevenet, looks lively and content in the video, which quickly charmed viewers.

Middleton reflected on how quickly his son is growing, writing, “Everyone says it goes fast…but I didn’t realise it would be this fast.”

He also described the toddler as “my adventurous (and cheeky) little boy,” adding in disbelief, “how are you nearly 2 already.”

James Middleton is the only brother of Princess Kate and brother-in-law to Prince William, the heir to the British throne.

James maintains a close relationship with his royal relatives and occasionally shares glimpses of family life on social media.

The entrepreneur, who founded the dog nutrition brand Ella & Co., often uses his platform to highlight mental health, parenthood, and the simple joys of country life.















